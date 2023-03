BABSON PARK, Mass.— Juniors Juliette Moschella (Little Silver, N.J.) and Adèle Fernández (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) and first-years Elena Keitt (Austin, Texas) and Grace Starcher (Morristown, N.J.) were all double winners as No. 18 Babson College rolled to a 9-0 victory over Smith College…