High blood pressure connected to cognitive decline and dementia

They then look to see “if there is a relationship between genes predisposing to higher blood pressure and outcomes”.

Professor Guzik added: “In our study, if a gene that causes high blood pressure is also linked to certain brain structures and their function, then it suggests that high blood pressure might really be causing brain dysfunction at that location, leading to problems with memory, thinking and dementia.”

Co-author Dr Mateusz Siedlinski stated: “Our study has, for the first time, identified specific places in the brain that are potentially causally associated with high blood pressure and cognitive impairment.”

Identifying specific brain regions affected by high blood pressure could pave the way for personalised treatments.

