Netflix to follow Ofcom rules in attempt to save traditional





Netflix and Disney+ are to be brought under the same broadcasting rules as terrestrial broadcasters, such as the BBC and ITV, to “level the playing field” between on-demand streaming services and traditional channels. The draft Media Bill is the next step in the Government’s plan to “modernise decades-old broadcasting legislation”.

The streamers will be subject to a new Ofcom content code for the first time to “protect audiences” from “harmful material” – in particular citing “misleading health claims”. The broadcasting regulator will be able to issue fines up to…

Fact Checking

The content is mostly accurate. The UK government is drafting a Media Bill which aims to bring streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ under the same regulations as traditional broadcasters like the BBC and ITV. The streamers will be subject to a new Ofcom content code aimed at protecting audiences from harmful material, which includes misleading health claims. The broadcasting regulator will be able to issue fines up to a certain amount. However, the specific details of the bill and the content code are yet to be released.



