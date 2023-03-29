Possible Next Victim Being Eyed by Stephen in Coronation Street

A new Coronation Street double bill has hinted at Stephen Reid resorting to extreme measures to keep his scheme going.
The disgraced businessman played by Todd Boyce has been trying to restore his reputation by way of murders and deceit, but a business-savvy move from Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) endangered his plan.
As viewers recall, the villain struck a deal with Rufus Donahue (Steve Meo) – after attacking him with a hole punch, that is – to keep his mouth shut over his recent spiking of Carla Barlow (Alison King).
To do so, Stephen had to reject the offer from Owen and Angelique, Underworld’s prospective business partners based in the US.
