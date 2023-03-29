Reports: ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Agrees to Salary Reduction for Season 14

Reagan family dinners will resume! Blue Bloods was renewed for season 14 — but only after the cast reportedly agreed to a salary shake-up.

CBS announced on Wednesday, March 29, that the cop drama was picked up for the 2023-2024 season following pay cut negotiations earlier this year. Deadline reported earlier this month that salary reductions as deep as 25 percent for “some above-the-line talent,” including actors, were in the works.

Those reductions seemingly were hashed out, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which reported on Wednesday that the cast and producers agreed to a “25…