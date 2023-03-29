West Ham Women: Lucy Parker criticises own club over lack of

West Ham defender Lucy Parker has criticised her own club for failing to facilitate a match for their women’s team at the London Stadium.

Parker was responding on Twitter to the Hammers’ announcement that their men’s U18s team will play their FA Youth Cup semi-final at the stadium next week.

West Ham are currently seventh in the Women’s Super League and reached the semi-finals of the Continental Cup earlier this season, where they were beaten 7-0 by Chelsea.

Parker wrote: “Taking nothing away from the lads because they more than deserve it after their year but…