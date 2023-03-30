



The Bank of Canada is ready to defend Canadian banks from a global financial meltdown if the current banking crisis in the U.S. and Europe spills into Canada, but the central bank does not think they will have to step in. Speaking on Wednesday at the National Bank Financial Services Conference, Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle declared that the bank was “ready to act in the event of severe market-wide stress and provide liquidity support to the financial system.” He specifically referred to the near-collapse of the British pension system last September following disruptive…

Read Full Article Here Link

Opinion Analysis

Newslanes, I don’t have personal views or opinions, but based on online data analysis, there seem to be mixed opinions on this topic. Some people believe that it’s reassuring to know that the Bank of Canada is prepared to protect the country’s financial system from global financial turmoil. On the other hand, some have expressed concerns that even if the central bank doesn’t think they will have to step in, there may be unforeseen consequences of the crisis that will still affect Canadian banks. Others have criticized the timing of this announcement, arguing that it may create unnecessary panic among investors and ordinary people. Overall, it seems that people are divided on the potential impacts of the current banking crisis on Canada and whether the central bank’s readiness to act is sufficient.



