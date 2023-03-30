Firefighters ‘joked’ they would ‘rape’ female colleague

London firefighters have been accused of bullying, harassment, and discrimination after a report unraveled the “deeply troubling” evidence of the incidents.

According to a report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the staff made racist, sexist, and homophobic comments which were later dismissed as “banter” and remained unchallenged.

In one such incident, two firemen joked with a female colleague that they were “going to rape her” before the trio acted out the rape together, reported The Mirror.

The report was based on the inspections…