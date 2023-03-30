Chippewa Square, USA, popularised by Forrest Gump (1994), has been revealed as the most underrated movie location you can visit.

That’s according to the latest study by PACasino. To do this, the experts first analysed the IMDb scores of movies with the most popular locations and selected the ones with the highest ratings. Based on that, they then analysed the social media tags of each movie location, taking into account that those with fewer tags had the fewest visitors, and were therefore considered the most underrated.

The top 10 most underrated movie locations you can visit

Rank Movie title Location Instagram hashtags TikTok views IMDb rating /10 Underrated location score /10 1. Forrest Gump Chippewa Square, USA 6,195 18,400 8.8 8.22 2. Jurassic Park Jurassic Kahili Ranch, Hawaii 73 214,400 8.2 8.04 3. Mad Max: Fury Road Dorob National Park, Namibia 983 17,900 8.1 7.86 4. Amelie Cafe des Deux Moulins, France 5,525 65,900 8.3 7.15 5= Shawshank Redemption Ohio State Reformatory, USA 20,316 76,200 9.3 7.14 5= Skyfall Varda Viaduct, Turkey 404 0 7.8 7.14 7. Saving Private Ryan Skellig Michael, Ireland 6,074 417,800 8.6 6.97 8. The Avengers Public Square, USA 596 1,100,000 8 6.79 9. The Sound of Music Old Town, Austria 1,297 4,600,000 8.1 6.61 10. Black Panther Gwangalli Bridge, South Korea 1,774 10,900 7.3 5.90

PACasino can reveal that Chippewa Square, USA, is the most underrated movie location to visit in the world. Chippewa Square was popularised for its use as a setting in the iconic drama Forrest Gump (1994) and has an overall underrated location score of 8.22/10. This is 13% higher than Ohio State Reformatory, which featured in Shawshank Redemption and has an underrated location score of 7.14/10. Chippewa Square has 69% fewer Instagram hashtags (6,195) than Ohio State Reformatory (20,316) — as well as 75% fewer TikTok views — despite Forrest Gump and Shawshank Redemption both being released in the same year.

Jurassic Kahili Ranch, Hawaii, takes second place with an underrated location score of 8.04/10. Best known for being the backdrop to the iconic Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Kahili Ranch has an overall score 15% higher than Public Square, Cleveland, which features in 2012’s The Avengers (6.79/10). Despite this, Jurassic Kahili Ranch has just 214,400 TikTok views, 80% fewer than Public Square, (1.1m) which has the second highest number of TikTok views on the list — solidifying Kahili Ranch as a hidden gem.

With an underrated location score of 7.86/10, Dorob National Park, Namibia, known for featuring in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), lands third place. Dorob National Park has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10, tied with Old Town, Salzburg, where The Sound of Music (1965) was filmed. Old Town, Salzburg has 1,297 Instagram hashtags, 24% more compared to Dorob National Park (983), which makes the Mad Max location a hidden gem for fans to visit.

Taking fourth place, Cafe des Deux Moulins, as seen in the romantic comedy Amélie, (2001) has an underrated location score of 7.15/10. With 5,525 Instagram hashtags, Cafe des Deux Moulins, has 9% fewer hashtags than Skellig Michael, Ireland (6,074) which is featured in Saving Private Ryan (1998), and places seventh. The Parisian cafe has been viewed as many as 65,900 times on TikTok, a staggering 84% fewer views than Skelling Michael (417,800).