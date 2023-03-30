‘Horrible smell’ can help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer

Scientists said the signs could help doctors achieve an accurate and early diagnosis.

Doctor Weir Liao, data scientist at the University of Oxford, stressed the importance of an early diagnosis for pancreatic cancer.

“It is possible to diagnose patients when they visit their GP, but both patients and GPs need to be aware of the symptoms associated with pancreatic cancer,” he noted.

By broadening the repertoire of symptoms, scientists have helped doctors make decisions about who to refer for urgent tests.