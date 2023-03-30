How To Recreate A Celeb-worthy Wedding Without Breaking The Bank – Expert Commentary

The cost of a wedding has increased by 7% in the last year, from an average of $28,000 (£22,700) to an average of $30,000 (£24,300). Whilst that’s a significant amount for most people, some celebrities have forked out millions for their big day.

Passionate about everything weddings, Aura Print have analysed some of the most talked about and most extravagant celebrity weddings that have happened in recent years, and how to recreate the celeb-worthy look.

Cost of Most Searched Celeb Weddings Worldwide Rank Celeb Weddings Search Volume per Month Year OG Estimated Cost ($) Av 2023 Estimated Cost ($) 1 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 159,000 2022 3.5 Million 3.6 Million 2 Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 88,000 2022 4 Million 4.1 Million 3 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 15,000 2018 1.3 Million 3.7 Million 4 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 8,800 2022 400,000 410,000 5 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 1,600 2018 585,000 700,800

The most searched wedding worldwide is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at over 150,000 searchers per month.To recreate this extravagant wedding in 2023 it is estimated to cost $100,000 more than the original price, taking it up to $3.6 million. Eye-watering? We know.

Their wedding ceremony took place in 2022 at the mediaeval castle Castello Brown, located on the Italian Riviera coastline in Portofino. A weekend booking at this castle costs over $18,000 – with a starting price for the venue alone being almost as much as the average wedding in the USA, it’s no surprise the couple spent millions on their day to remember.

Kourtney wowed the crowd with a silk-lace-and-satin corseted gown by Dolce & Gabbana, costing an estimated $500,000, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg of their luxury wedding. Other luxury features of this wedding include Dolce & Gabbana Table Settings and an estimated $250,000 of other designer details.

Other grandeur celeb weddings that have been the talk of the century include Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Liam Smith, expert at Aura Print, provided 3 clever ways to plan your luxury wedding on a budget.

“A great way to set the tone for your big day without breaking the bank, is to start with some elegant wedding invitations. This will be the first impression you give your guests of the style of your wedding, so you want to be ahead of the game.

“Another way to cut the costs ahead of the day is to reconsider your dates. A wedding on a Saturday in June is bound to cost you, so opt for off-peak months, such as January to March, or alternative days such as a Friday or Sunday. This can cut the entire cost of your wedding down by up to 20%.

“You’ll also want to think about upping your craft skills, as the wedding details are what can cost a pretty penny. Pinterest will provide you endless tutorials on recreating sophisticated centrepieces, table runners and formal colour palettes, so use this opportunity to get creative with some DIY.”

Expert luxury business consultant, and founder of Opulence Events London, Deep Bajwa also shared her easy ways to take your wedding up a notch. –

“When working to a budget for a luxury look we always recommend creating focal areas around the most “looked at” areas. These tend to be the central area of the room that will house the dancefloor, head table and the tables lining the dancefloor.

These areas will be the main focus of your wedding and the most heavily photographed and as such this is where you should focus most of your budget (florals on tables lining the dancefloor, the head table backdrop & cake table as an example).

Chairs are also a way to inject a luxury feel. They are a piece that is repeated throughout the room and really bring a look together. Chairs covers are an absolute no go for us but a gorgeous chair will do wonders to elevate the look of your event. If you need to budget even further, you can have these chairs only on the tables lining the dancefloor/the head table or on every other table with a nice complimentary, but less expensive, chair on alternate tables.

Another fabulous way to create a luxe look on a budget is to create a few, what I call, “WOW” focal pieces. Rather than spending on large items that go across the entire room, it’s better to create 3-4 larger pieces that make your guests say “wow look at that!” – something every bride loves to hear!”

– Deep Bajwa, luxury business consultant and founder of Opulence Events London