Study highlights the foods that may contribute to depression

A good supply of the right types of fats is needed to keep the brain healthy.

Examples include olive oil or rapeseed oil for cooking, nuts, seeds, and nut oil dressings on salads.

Trans-fats “seem to be harmful to brain structure and function” and can be found in processed meats, ready meals, pre-packed cakes and biscuits.

Wholegrains also contribute to better brain health, as do peas, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables, which are full of vitamins and minerals.