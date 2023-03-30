Trump releases furious statement after being indicted over

Trump comments on his picture wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head
Donald Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels has voted to indict him.
The news came after reports security measures were being put back in place around the courthouse in Lower Manhattan and that the jury has been looking into a…
Read Full Article Here Link
Fact Checking
False. This content is inaccurate and misleading. Donald Trump has not been indicted by a grand jury investigating his role in a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. This claim is unsupported by credible sources and there is no current news or evidence of such an indictment.