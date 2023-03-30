Witnessing an accident could cost drivers £1,000

How to avoid fines and licence points following a road traffic accident – even if you weren’t involved

Motorists could be fined up to £1,000 or even face disqualification for calling emergency services unsafely after witnessing an accident

Car accident eyewitnesses could be jailed for up to two years if they fail to give evidence when requested

Motorists face fines of up to £160 for driving or parking in a bus lane, even if it is to allow an emergency vehicle through

March 2023: Most motorists are aware of the physical dangers of being in a collision, but what is done – or not done – following an accident could land road users with a fine or penalty points.

To help motorists understand the proper protocol when witnessing or approaching an accident, the car insurance experts at Comparethemarket have put together a list of fines they could be subjected to if they fail to follow certain Highway Code rules. These rules apply whether motorists or road users are directly involved in the accident or witness it.

The full study can be found here: https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/how-to-avoid-fines-after-witnessing-road-accident/

Failing to follow police signal when approaching an accident

Penalty: up to £100 fine, 3 penalty points

Its important motorists do not take their eyes off the road if approaching or driving past an accident that has taken place, as a momentary lapse in focus could be enough to cause another incident or collision. Drivers should keep an eye out for debris or slow-moving traffic, and always follow police signals. Ignoring an officer’s directions could result in a fine of up to £100 or three penalty points.

Failing to comply with traffic light signals

Penalty: up to £100 fine, 3 penalty points

There are no exceptions for not complying with traffic light signals and motorists could be fined £100 and given three penalty points for ignoring them, and risk endangering other road users.

Using or stopping in a bus lane where it is not permitted

Penalty: £30 – £65 outside of London, £80 – £160 inside of London

Motorists may pull into a bus lane to let an emergency vehicle through, but it’s important that as soon as it has passed, you move back into your lane. If you witness an accident and need to call emergency services, pull over in a safe spot – not a bus lane – where you won’t obstruct other road users.

Drivers outside of London could expect to have to pay between £30 and £65 if caught using or stopping in a bus lane, but the fine is steeper for drivers in London at £80 to £160.

Using a mobile phone to call emergency services while driving

Penalty: up to £1,000 fine (up to £2,500 for PCV or goods vehicle), 3 penalty points or a discretionary disqualification

It’s illegal to use any handheld device such as a mobile phone or tablet while driving, so motorists should pull over and park somewhere safe before dialling 999 or 112. There is an exception to this rule is if it’s an emergency and it is genuinely unsafe or impractical to stop.

It’s also important to not use your phone to take photos or videos of any accidents you come across while driving, as that will also land you with a fine of up to £1,000 and three penalty points.

Julie Daniels from Comparethemarket comments, “Car accidents can be stressful and scary, especially if people have been injured. While an insurance claim isn’t going to be the first thing on your mind, you should tell your insurance provider about your accident (even if you don’t want to make a claim) within a reasonable amount of time to avoid the risk of invalidating your insurance policy.

The definition of ‘reasonable’ differs among insurance providers but will be set out in your policy documents – it can vary between two days to a couple of weeks, so it is always best to check your insurance policy to know for sure.”