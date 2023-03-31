BBC announces Ghosts’ fifth and final season.

Fans of hit BBC comedy series Ghosts, prepare to say goodbye. It has been confirmed that the show’s upcoming fifth season will also be its last.
The announcement was made as filming was completed on season 5, with it being revealed that the team have decided to end the series in order to focus on new projects.
A statement from creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond was posted to social media, which said: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.
“We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we…
