BBC journalists to walk out across the country in 24-hour

BBC journalists will go on a 24-hour strike on May 5 after the broadcaster announced it will cut jobs to local radio. The strike action will coincide with the local election results. This will be the second walkout by members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) after a strike on Budget day earlier this month.

The union has claimed that BBC management will impose job cuts and make journalists re-apply for their own jobs as they plan to make local radio stations share programmes across the network from 2pm on weekdays and at weekends. This will take local programming from 100 hours a…

Fact Checking

