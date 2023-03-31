Erling Haaland: Man City manager Pep Guardiola refuses to

Pep Guardiola has refused to rule Erling Haaland out of Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool, saying the striker will be assessed after a final training session on Friday afternoon.

Haaland, who is the division’s top scorer with 28 goals in 26 games, was ruled out of Norway’s international fixtures over the past two weeks with a groin injury and missed training on Thursday.

However, Guardiola is still giving his star forward the chance to feature at the Etihad Stadium, but does not believe his side will struggle to score if Haaland should miss…