Is the split of Humphrey and Martha from Beyond Paradise true?

Martha and Humphrey’s relationship hit the rocks in this week’s episode of Beyond Paradise.
The couple had been desperate to start a family, but Martha had been unable to fall pregnant naturally, which saw them turn to IVF. But that hadn’t gone to plan either, prompting her to reevaluate if the constant emotional turmoil was worth it.
After much deliberation, Martha decided that it wasn’t and informed the detective that she didn’t want children.
It was a gut punch for Humphrey, who wasn’t expecting those words to come out of her mouth. But he chose to suppress his own devastation to support his wife in her time of need, unwilling to rock the boat further.
That, however, was his big…
