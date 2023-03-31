London Zoo welcomes baby endangered vulture for first in 40

8 SHARES Share Tweet





London Zoo’s zookeepers have announced the joyful arrival of the first vulture chick to hatch on their site in over four decades, which they described as “brilliant”. The newly hatched chick, Egbert, is a fluffy grey Ruppell’s griffon vulture, classified as critically endangered. At birth, adorable Egbert weighed as light as a standard bar of soap.

Despite concerns raised by staff due to previous eggs failing to hatch, Egbert was rescued by being placed in an incubator. To ensure the vulture’s safety, a wooden dummy egg was left for Philomena, Egbert’s mother, to sit on in her nest…

Read Full Article Here Link

Fact Checking

The content is mostly accurate. London Zoo’s zookeepers have announced the hatch of a Ruppell’s griffon vulture chick at their site which is classified as critically endangered. The chick was named Egbert and was placed in an incubator after concerns were raised by staff due to previous eggs failing to hatch. Additionally, a wooden dummy egg was placed in the nest for Philomena, the mother vulture, to sit on. However, there is no independent confirmation that this is the first vulture chick to hatch on their site in over four decades.



