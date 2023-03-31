Man, 70, discovered he had cancer only after climbing accident

“Perhaps everyone in their late 50s should be stress-tested by a child falling down on them.”

Despite Dave having no symptoms, some of the tell-tale signs of myeloma can include persistent bone pain (usually in the back, ribs or hips), tiredness, repeated infections, bruising, and weak bones that fracture easily, according to the NHS.

After the accident, Dave went to his GP about severe back pain but was quickly dismissed.

But after two weeks of back and forth with the doctor, Dave was referred to have an X-Ray that led to a myeloma diagnosis in November 2011.

Dave said: “Once it started to sink in, my reaction was, ‘How long have I got and how do I increase that time?’

