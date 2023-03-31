Manhunt for fraudster caught selling ‘local produce’ bought

A suspected fraudster allegedly sold “local, organic” produce which was reportedly bought from a supermarket. Kent Police has launched an appeal to trace Mark Bullen, whose last known location is believed to be in Scotland.

Mr Bullen, 52, is wanted by police in connection with a fraud offence in the Tunbridge Wells area.

He is also believed to have used the name Paul and a number of surnames, including Pullen, Wilson and Cullen.

The suspected conman featured on BBC Crimewatch earlier this month.

He is understood to have links to Sussex, Norfolk and Scotland.