Manhunt for fraudster caught selling ‘local produce’ bought

A suspected fraudster allegedly sold “local, organic” produce which was reportedly bought from a supermarket. Kent Police has launched an appeal to trace Mark Bullen, whose last known location is believed to be in Scotland.
Mr Bullen, 52, is wanted by police in connection with a fraud offence in the Tunbridge Wells area.
He is also believed to have used the name Paul and a number of surnames, including Pullen, Wilson and Cullen.
The suspected conman featured on BBC Crimewatch earlier this month.
He is understood to have links to Sussex, Norfolk and Scotland.
He said it is due to the alleged…
Read Full Article Here Link
Fact Checking
This content appears to be mostly accurate. It reports that Mark Bullen is wanted by Kent Police for a fraud offence and is believed to have sold “local, organic” produce that was actually bought from a supermarket. The article also mentions that Bullen has used various names, including Paul, Pullen, Wilson, and Cullen. The article states that Bullen has links to Sussex, Norfolk, and Scotland, and that he was featured on BBC Crimewatch. However, it is unclear what the sentence “He said it is due to the alleged…” is referring to, as the article ends abruptly.