Mystery as woman finds ‘dinosaur’ claw in front garden

Experts have been left baffled after a woman found what looked like a dinosaur’s claw in her front garden. Laura Moorcroft found the “scaly lizard-like claw” after returning home from a walk and noticing it in their front garden. Locals guessed it was from a bird or poultry while others said it could be something reptilian like an alligator, crocodile or tortoise. But Laura was convinced it was “from a dinosaur”.

She said: “Me and my husband had just come back from a walk and he noticed it on the grass. “It looks prehistoric to us – a scaly lizard-like claw. “We’re huge fans of…

Fact Checking

There is no evidence to suggest that a woman found a dinosaur’s claw in her front garden. While locals offered various opinions on what the claw could potentially be from, it is unlikely to be from a dinosaur as they have been extinct for millions of years. It is possible that the claw belonged to a bird, poultry, alligator, crocodile or tortoise, but without further analysis, it cannot be confirmed.



