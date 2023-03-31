“Peaky Blinders’ Creator Hints at an Exciting and Spectacular Series”

Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, Taboo and SAS Rogue Heroes, is teaming up with actor Stephen Graham for new Disney Plus series A Thousand Blows – and speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, he gave an update on the show’s progress.

The series, which was first announced in August 2022, is set in 1880s London and will follow Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the city’s illegal boxing scene.