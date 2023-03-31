Politics latest news: Stop talking about Brexit, says Kemi

Kemi Badenoch suggested people should stop talking about Brexit and focus on what can be done to grow the UK economy for the future after the Government announced a major new trade deal.

The UK has now joined the Indo-Pacific trade bloc formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The move represents the UK’s biggest post-Brexit trade pact to date and Ms Badenoch said it is a “deal about the future” because “lots of other countries” want to join and Britain has “got in early”.

It was suggested to…