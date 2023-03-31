Teenagers arrested after pensioner robbed and killed in her

Police have arrested a 14 and 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after Joy Middleditch died following a robbery at her home in Pakefield.
Ms Middleditch, 82, was found lying on the floor of her home in Grayson Avenue on Saturday, March 25, following a robbery.
