Teenagers arrested after pensioner robbed and killed in her

Police have arrested a 14 and 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after Joy Middleditch died following a robbery at her home in Pakefield.

Ms Middleditch, 82, was found lying on the floor of her home in Grayson Avenue on Saturday, March 25, following a robbery.

