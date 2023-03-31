Trump blames the left as he’s indicted on ‘30+ charges’ in

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges
Donald Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels voted to indict him.
Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges, though no specific charges are yet known.
News of the indictment came after…
Read Full Article Here Link
Fact Checking
This content cannot be fact-checked as there are no specific sources cited to verify the claims made about Donald Trump’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels probe. There have been no official announcements or public reports from reliable sources about such an indictment.