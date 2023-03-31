Trump blames the left as he’s indicted on ‘30+ charges’ in

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels voted to indict him.

Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges, though no specific charges are yet known.

News of the indictment came after…