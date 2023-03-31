What’s happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 31 to April 2

The Canadian Tire Centre will remain the home of the Ottawa Senators as the club takes the next step in building a new arena at LeBreton Flats. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.

World Curling Championship

The world’s best men’s curling teams will take the ice starting this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.

The World Men’s Curling Championship runs from April 1 to 9 in Ottawa.

Canada is skipped by Brad Gushue. Canada plays Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For tickets and the schedule, visit worldcurling.org.

Ottawa Senators

It’s the Battle of Ontario Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s face the Oshawa Generals in round 1 of the OHL playoffs.

Game 2 is Sunday at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques host Saint John in round 1 of the QMJHL playoffs.

Game one is Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre, and Game two on Saturday at 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://olympiquesdegatineau.ca/.

Blue Rodeo

Blue Rodeo takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Friday and Saturday night.

Blue Rodeo will be joined by Brooks and Bowskill.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32330

Nico Paulo

The National Arts Centre’s Fridays at the Fourth presents Nico Paulo.

The Portuguese/Canadian songwriter, performer and visual artist takes the stage Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32651.

Bill Burr

See Bill Burr Sunday night at the National Arts Centre.

There are two shows – at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33940.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters dribble into Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

The Globetrotter stars bring their amazing basketball skill, athleticism and a non-stop good time to Ottawa.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/harlem-globetrotters/.

Ottawa Wedding Show

Walk down the aisle to plan your dream wedding at the Ottawa Wedding Show.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.

For tickets, visit https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/.

Ottawa Mini-Comiccon

Ottawa Mini-Comiccon runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.

The show features a shopping experience aimed at fans that are looking for collectibles.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1152590712089040/.

The Great Egg Race

The Great Egg Race is set for Saturday at the Horticulture Building.

Design an egg car, build it and compete in the Great Egg Race.

All materials are provided.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/the-great-egg-race/742212864157343/.

Vanier Sugar Festival

Celebrate the love of maple syrup at the Vanier Sugar Festival this weekend.

The festival runs until Sunday at the Vanier Museopark.

For information, visit https://museoparc.ca/sugar-festival/

Maple Syrup Season

It’s maple syrup season. Click the links for more information on hours of operation.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston’s Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Visit each resort’s website for conditions.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature’s new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, ‘From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods’.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children’s television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone’s favourite shows.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.