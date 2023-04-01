55 MPs demand PM to tackle pandemic- induced cancer backlog

It comes after this newspaper revealed a fortnight ago how a not-for-profit deal could see 30,000 of the most seriously sick NHS patients fast-tracked for therapies. Daily Express columnist and oncologist Karol Sikora, founder of private provider Rutherford Health, offered his suite of cancer centres to slash waiting lists.

In the letter to No 10, Tim Farron, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group For Radiotherapy, said: “A range of cancer experts warn the backlog could be as high as 87,000-100,000 patients.

Many cancers become incurable if left untreated, with every four weeks of delay…