Afghan women cyclists who escaped the Taliban are chasing their

Calgary has been home to Afghan cyclist Maryam Mohammadi and her husband since last April, after they escaped the Taliban.

They made a treacherous journey out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021 and imposed a ban on all sports, including cycling, for Afghan women and girls.

“We had a long tough journey after Kabul collapsed,” Mohammadi told CTVNews.ca over the phone. “First, we went to Tajikistan and then we were evacuated to Abu Dhabi. Finally, after six months of staying in Abu Dhabi, we came to Canada.”

“I had never thought that one day we would be gone centuries back. Unfortunately, it happened and we lost all we…