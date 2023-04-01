Born in Rwanda, now living on a ferry off Amsterdam – BBC

By Nick Beake

BBC News Europe correspondent, Amsterdam

1 hour ago

Image caption, Salher was born in Rwanda just six months ago. Now, he lives on a ferry anchored off Amsterdam

After passing tight security and passing up the clanking gangway we meet our first passenger on the ferry that’s going nowhere.

Salher is just six month old. The smile that erupts across his face belies the hardship he and his 19-year-old mother Aster have endured.

She explains that her son was born in Rwanda after she travelled there from Eritrea, after fleeing persecution.