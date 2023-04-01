1 SHARES Share Tweet





Important Things To Know Currency In Canada, they use the Canadian dollar, which also uses the $ symbol. Another way to recognize it is with the C$ and CAN$ symbols. The Canadian dollar is divided into 100 cents and comes in banknotes ($5, $10, $20, $50, $100) and coins (5c, 10c, 25c, $1, $2). W Toronto (Photo Credit: W Toronto) National Languages The official languages of Canada are English and French, but with such a diverse population you’ll find people speaking most of the languages on the planet here! Traveling around Canada as an English speaker is very easy. The majority of people that don’t use English as their first language can still speak it very well. Time Zone Canada is a very large country, spanning several time zones. These are: Pacific

Mountain

Central

Eastern

Atlantic

Newfoundland Canada also observes Daylight savings time. It usually starts on the second weekend of March and ends around the beginning of November. Climate And Weather Canada stretches along the northern hemisphere and has very distinct seasons. Summer (June to August) is comfortable and dry in most regions.

Fall (September to November) is cool but still open and crisp during the day.

Winter (December to February) is cold, with below-freezing temperatures in many regions.

Spring (March to May) is pleasant and lush. If you’re not used to cold weather, Canada can be difficult to get used to in colder seasons. But it’s nothing a good jacket and pair of shoes can’t fix!

1. Canada is the second-largest country in the world by land area, covering an area of 9.98 million square kilometers (3.85 million square miles).

2. Canada’s population as of 2021 is estimated to be around 38.1 million people, making it the 38th most populous country in the world.

3. Canada is ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world, according to the 2021 World Happiness Report, ranked 15th out of 149 countries.

4. Canada is also recognized as one of the most peaceful countries in the world, ranking 6th out of 163 countries on the 2020 Global Peace Index.

5. Canada is a highly developed country with a strong economy, boasting the world’s tenth-largest economy by nominal GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund’s 2021 estimate.

6. Canada is a leader in environmental protection, with over 10% of its landmass covered by national and provincial parks and protected areas.

7. Canada is known for its multiculturalism, with a diverse population made up of immigrants from all over the world. According to the 2016 Census, over 21% of the Canadian population are immigrants, and nearly 5 million people in Canada speak a language other than English or French at home.

8. Canadian citizens enjoy universal healthcare coverage, with Canada’s public healthcare system widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

9. Canada is a leader in education, ranking 3rd in the world for the percentage of its population with a tertiary education, with 56% of Canadians aged 25-34 holding a tertiary degree.

10. Canada is also known for its exceptional quality of life, with cities like Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal consistently ranked among the top 25 cities in the world for livability.



