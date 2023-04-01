Charles admits feeling like a ‘frustrated old man’ over climate

Charles was taking in the sights of Hamburg’s impressive harbour by boat with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, where they viewed a state-of-the-art electrolyser site which helps generate power.

The monarch said to the President: “I’m becoming a frustrated old man. It all seems obvious to me. The younger generation know, certainly.”

The Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentsche explained how a retired coal yard was now housing the revolutionary electrolyser and helping the city in its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

He said: “The benefit is, new technologies are…