Doctor Who forced to abandon “intricate” Comic plans

Doctor Who fans were delighted by an appearance from the Fourteenth Doctor during last month’s Red Nose Day coverage, with David Tennant re-enacting his regeneration scene with Sir Lenny Henry to kick off the show.
But the sketch was almost even more “elaborate”, Doctor Who bosses have revealed.
In the night’s opening sketch, viewers saw Henry feeling sick in his dressing room and asking for a “doctor”, before transforming into The Fourteenth Doctor, with Tennant appearing in his new Doctor Who costume, ahead of his return to the beloved sci-fi series for this year’s anniversary specials.
