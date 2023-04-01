Everton express concerns relegation from Premier League

Everton’s ability to continue as a ‘going concern’ would be cast into doubt in the event of relegation from the Premier League, according to the club’s latest financial accounts.
The sobering assessment was issued on Friday within the club’s annual accounts, in which losses of £44.7m were recorded for the 2021/22 season – the fifth successive season a loss was returned.
Significant reductions to the club’s losses, down from £120.9m the previous year, failed to prevent the Premier League last week referring Everton to an independent commission for an alleged…
