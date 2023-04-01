Food and drug combos that can have serious health consequences

Risky drug interactions are to be avoided at all costs due to the possibility of dangerous health outcomes. Unfortunately, however, the risks are often concealed or ignored. A food and drug interaction occurs when a dietary product alters the way the body metabolises medication. This may hinder or enhance the body’s absorption of the drug, which can have serious health consequences.

When a drug interaction occurs it generally produces unwanted side effects which can be deleterious for a number of reasons.

While some interactions send the body into a hypertensive crisis, others have been known to cause deadly damage to the liver.

To avoid such complications, Benjamin Bowers, founder of Satia, has highlighted several dangerous combinations to steer clear of.

The expert firstly suggested keeping dairy away from antibiotics such as Tetracycline and Fluoroquinolone, which are used to treat a variety of infections.

