HRT to cost less than £20 per year from today

Women going through the menopause in England are able to access cheaper hormone replacement therapy prescriptions from today. HRT can now be secured using a prescription pre-payment certificate, which costs £19.30 for the year.

The certificate – which is available to buy online or in some pharmacies – can be used as many times as needed in the course of 12 months.

It covers access to patches, tablets, pessaries, gels, creams and other treatments.

The Government estimates the move will help 400,000 women save hundreds of pounds every year.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We are ensuring cost is no longer a barrier to women getting the medicines they need.

“Better access to HRT will improve the lives of millions and give women the freedom to take control of their symptoms.”