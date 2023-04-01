Murder probe launched after two teens stabbed leaving one

7 SHARES Share Tweet





A murder investigation has been launched after two males were stabbed on Hall Lane Brentwood Terrace in Armley, Leeds. Officers were called at 5.29 pm on March 31 by the ambulance service to reports that two men had been seriously injured. An 18-year-old male was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another male, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Since police attended the scene a cordon has been put in place to allow officers to work safely at the scene. The horrifying events have left nearby residents shocked. One woman, who moved to…

