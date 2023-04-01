Novak Djokovic to return to top of tennis rankings after

Novak Djokovic will return to the top of the world rankings on Monday after current world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Alcaraz was beaten 6-7 6-4 6-2 by Sinner, the man he had defeated in the semi-finals at Indian Wells last month en route to winning that event in California and topping the rankings.

Sinner will now face Daniil Medvedev, with the latter becoming the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1981 to reach a fifth consecutive ATP final after overcoming fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 3-6 6-3.

Alcaraz…