Redness in the eyes could signal glaucoma – risk of vision loss

Like many health issues, problems with our eyes often get worse as we age. While it might not be possible to prevent them entirely, spotting the symptoms as early as possible could mean the difference between retaining and losing your vision. Glaucoma is one such condition that could result in blindness if not dealt with properly.

“It is where the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becomes damaged. This is caused by a build-up of fluid in the eye, which then increases pressure inside the eye.

“Most commonly, glaucoma affects your peripheral vision first, and this can go unnoticed initially because your central vision, which we use for things such as reading, recognising faces and watching TV, remains good.

“For this reason, many people don’t realise they have glaucoma, and the only way to know if you are affected is to go for regular eye health checks.”

Symptoms of glaucoma

In rare cases, glaucoma will present with “sudden” symptoms.