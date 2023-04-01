Categories
Canada

Summer McIntosh sets world junior, Canadian records in 200m

Summer McIntosh sets world junior, Canadian records in 200m


Summer McIntosh now has a hat-trick of records after her first three events at the national swimming trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

On Friday night, McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200-metre butterfly.

Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month. McIntosh’s smooth, powerful strokes helped her surge to the wall in a blistering time, once again electrifying the crowd.

“This is my favourite…

Read Full Article Here Link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.