Summer McIntosh sets world junior, Canadian records in 200m

Summer McIntosh now has a hat-trick of records after her first three events at the national swimming trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

On Friday night, McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200-metre butterfly.

Summer McIntosh set another world junior and Canadian record, this time in the 200m butterfly… AND the only pressure she’s feeling is the pressure she puts on herself pic.twitter.com/ElbSTfE89V —@CBCOlympics

Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month. McIntosh’s smooth, powerful strokes helped her surge to the wall in a blistering time, once again electrifying the crowd.

“This is my favourite…