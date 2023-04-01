Watch: Andrew Tate and brother released from custody – BBC

- By Robert Plummer
- BBC News
Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are to be moved from custody to house arrest with immediate effect, a Romanian judge has ruled.
The ruling by the Court of Appeal in Bucharest replaces the latest period of custody, which was to end on 29 April.
Two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, are also being released.
All four have been…
