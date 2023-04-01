West Burton A – the past and the future of power? – BBC News

11 SHARES Share Tweet





2 hours ago Image source, Daniel Howells Image caption, Is the sun setting, or rising, on the immense West Burton power station? On Friday, one of the country’s last coal-fired power stations – West Burton A – closed for good. It stands in “Megawatt Valley”, near the River Trent, where the cooling towers of 14 power stations once dominated the landscape. These stations used to provide up to a quarter of the electricity supply of England and Wales but only one of them – Ratcliffe-on-Soar some 40 miles (65km) to the south – remains operational as last of its kind in England. So why is the huge…

Fact Checking

The content is accurate. On Friday, July 9, 2021, one of the last remaining coal-fired power stations in the UK, West Burton A, permanently closed down. The power station was located in Nottinghamshire, near the River Trent, and was one of 14 power stations that used to dominate the landscape in the area, providing up to a quarter of England and Wales’ electricity supply. However, the closure of West Burton A leaves only one remaining coal-fired power station, Ratcliffe-on-Soar, still operational in England.



