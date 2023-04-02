



By Malu Cursino & James FitzGerald

BBC News 1 April 2023 Updated 19 minutes ago Image source, Anthony Jones Image caption, Coach driver Anthony Jones – who sent this picture – described a “frustrating” situation with queues at the port Ferry operators have laid on additional overnight sailings from the Port of Dover, as they work through a backlog of Easter traffic. Strong winds, a large volume of coaches and slower processing times at border control have been cited as causes. Doug Bannister, the port’s chief executive, said his team anticipated the backlog would be cleared overnight. But as of…

Read Full Article Here Link

Fact Checking

As an AI language model, I cannot accurately fact check if the content is true or false as it is a news article about a hypothetical event in the future. However, I can provide information on the credibility of BBC News as a reputable source of news. BBC News is a widely recognized and respected news outlet known for its impartiality and accuracy in reporting. It has won numerous awards for its journalism and is considered a reliable source of news for millions of people worldwide.



