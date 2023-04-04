Categories
Sports

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker handed eight-game ban

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in Fulham’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United on March 19.

Mitrovic was set to face a three-match suspension after receiving a straight red card for violent conduct after putting his hands on Kavanagh, who had just sent off Fulham forward Willian and head coach Marco Silva.

Silva has been given a two-match touchline ban following the outcome of a personal hearing with the FA.

