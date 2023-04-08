Latest Park Services Night Crew (3rd Shift) Job United States

8 SHARES Share Tweet



Job title: Park Services Night Crew (3rd Shift)



Company: Dorney Park



Job description: Overview:

$15/ Hour

Joining our Dorney Park team means you’ll work to ensure guests can enjoy a clean and well-maintained park.

You’ll also…

Clean the exterior of all park facilities, using sweeping equipment, hoses, and blowers to clean the park grounds

Clean and remove debris from parking lots, planters and backstage areas

Restock restroom facilities as needed

Operate machinery related to maintaining park cleanliness including pressure washers, carpet machines, trash compactors, and cardboard balers

Some of our amazing perks and benefits:

Paid training and FREE uniforms!

FREE Admission to Dorney Park and other Cedar Fair parks!

FREE Admission to local attraction tickets and discounts! Check with your park for our awesome partnerships!

FREE tickets for family and friends!

20% discounts on Food and Merchandise!

Work with people from here, near and from all over the world!

Employee-only RIDE nights, GAME nights, and FREE FOOD events!

Responsibilities:

Cedar Fair is home to 13 unique and exciting properties, so come join our world class in Allentown City at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. Dorney Park provides premiere entertainment with 200+ acres of FUN and we want YOU to join us in making people happy as we head into our 139th year! As a member of our team, you’ll…

Make our guests happy by delivering amazing experiences and helping them create lifelong memories.

Interact with different people of all ages and backgrounds

Gain skills, knowledge and experience that will benefit your future

Qualifications:



You!

People who love helping others and will support the needs of our guests and associates.

Good judgement and a commitment to safety.

Ability to work and interact with people from diverse backgrounds.

Individuals with a passion and excitement about Dorney Park.

Availability to include some weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays.

Expected salary: $15 per hour



Location: Allentown, PA



Job date: Sat, 25 Mar 2023 08:42:34 GMT



