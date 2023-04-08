Latest Park Services Night Crew (3rd Shift) Job United States

Job title: Park Services Night Crew (3rd Shift)
Company: Dorney Park
Job description: Overview:
$15/ Hour
Joining our Dorney Park team means you’ll work to ensure guests can enjoy a clean and well-maintained park.
You’ll also…
- Clean the exterior of all park facilities, using sweeping equipment, hoses, and blowers to clean the park grounds
- Clean and remove debris from parking lots, planters and backstage areas
- Restock restroom facilities as needed
- Operate machinery related to maintaining park cleanliness including pressure washers, carpet machines, trash compactors, and cardboard balers
Some of our amazing perks and benefits:
- Paid training and FREE uniforms!
- FREE Admission to Dorney Park and other Cedar Fair parks!
- FREE Admission to local attraction tickets and discounts! Check with your park for our awesome partnerships!
- FREE tickets for family and friends!
- 20% discounts on Food and Merchandise!
- Work with people from here, near and from all over the world!
- Employee-only RIDE nights, GAME nights, and FREE FOOD events!
Responsibilities:
Cedar Fair is home to 13 unique and exciting properties, so come join our world class in Allentown City at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. Dorney Park provides premiere entertainment with 200+ acres of FUN and we want YOU to join us in making people happy as we head into our 139th year! As a member of our team, you’ll…
- Make our guests happy by delivering amazing experiences and helping them create lifelong memories.
- Interact with different people of all ages and backgrounds
- Gain skills, knowledge and experience that will benefit your future
Qualifications:
- You!
- People who love helping others and will support the needs of our guests and associates.
- Good judgement and a commitment to safety.
- Ability to work and interact with people from diverse backgrounds.
- Individuals with a passion and excitement about Dorney Park.
- Availability to include some weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays.
Expected salary: $15 per hour
Location: Allentown, PA
Job date: Sat, 25 Mar 2023 08:42:34 GMT
