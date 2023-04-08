Latest Park Services Night Crew (3rd Shift) Job United States

Categories
Job title: Park Services Night Crew (3rd Shift)

Company: Dorney Park

Job description: Overview:

$15/ Hour

Joining our Dorney Park team means you’ll work to ensure guests can enjoy a clean and well-maintained park.

You’ll also…

  • Clean the exterior of all park facilities, using sweeping equipment, hoses, and blowers to clean the park grounds
  • Clean and remove debris from parking lots, planters and backstage areas
  • Restock restroom facilities as needed
  • Operate machinery related to maintaining park cleanliness including pressure washers, carpet machines, trash compactors, and cardboard balers

Some of our amazing perks and benefits:

  • Paid training and FREE uniforms!
  • FREE Admission to Dorney Park and other Cedar Fair parks!
  • FREE Admission to local attraction tickets and discounts! Check with your park for our awesome partnerships!
  • FREE tickets for family and friends!
  • 20% discounts on Food and Merchandise!
  • Work with people from here, near and from all over the world!
  • Employee-only RIDE nights, GAME nights, and FREE FOOD events!

Responsibilities:

Cedar Fair is home to 13 unique and exciting properties, so come join our world class in Allentown City at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. Dorney Park provides premiere entertainment with 200+ acres of FUN and we want YOU to join us in making people happy as we head into our 139th year! As a member of our team, you’ll…

  • Make our guests happy by delivering amazing experiences and helping them create lifelong memories.
  • Interact with different people of all ages and backgrounds
  • Gain skills, knowledge and experience that will benefit your future

Qualifications:

  • You!
  • People who love helping others and will support the needs of our guests and associates.
  • Good judgement and a commitment to safety.
  • Ability to work and interact with people from diverse backgrounds.
  • Individuals with a passion and excitement about Dorney Park.
  • Availability to include some weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays.

Expected salary: $15 per hour

Location: Allentown, PA

Job date: Sat, 25 Mar 2023 08:42:34 GMT

