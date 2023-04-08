Latest Shared Accounting Services (Part-Time) Accounts Payable Job United States

8 SHARES Share Tweet



Job title: Shared Accounting Services (Part-Time) Accounts Payable



Company: Valleyfair



Job description: Overview:

Cedar Fair is seeking a Shared Accounting Services (Part-Time) Accounts Payable at our Valley Fair location. The SAS Associate is part of a team responsible for ensuring functions of Accounts Payable are completed timely, consistently, and accurately. This is a seasonal opportunity to gain experience in accounting disciplines where the learnings may enhance educational growth and/or future job opportunities. The SAS Associate will report directly to full-time members within the SAS team.

Responsibilities:



Scan and label documents for permanent record in electronic imaging software.

Review electronic invoices for correct vendor information in an automated Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software program.

Route vendor invoices for approval.

Verify the accuracy of invoices against purchase orders and receiving documents.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:



High School Diploma/ GED

0-2 years of exerience

Person must be detail-oriented and be a team player. Current enrollment or pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Finance and/or Business Administration (or equivalent) is helpful, but not necessary.

Ability to pass a background check, if 18 years of age or older, which may include, but is not limited to, credit, criminal, DMV, previous employment, education and personal references, per Company policy, unless prohibited by federal, state, or provincial law.

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holiday periods to meet business needs.

Must possess a valid Driver’s License

#LI-CM1



Expected salary:



Location: Shakopee, MN



Job date: Thu, 06 Apr 2023 07:12:27 GMT



Apply for the job now!