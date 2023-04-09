Canada’s Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men’s world curling final to

Canada’s Brad Gushue settled for a silver medal at the world men’s curling championship after dropping a 9-3 decision to Scotland’s Bruce Mouat on Sunday.

Mouat scored a deuce in the second end and added two more points on a steal in the third.

He never relinquished the lead en route to his first world men’s title.

The Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker eliminated defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden before beating top-seeded Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland in Saturday night’s semifinal.

But the host side was in chase mode for the final in front of a vocal home crowd at Ottawa’s TD Place.

Canada had the edge in…