Fans of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Furious as Contestant Misses Out on $100K Prize

A close guess. Wheel of Fortune fans were confused when Alexa Hoekstra lost $100,000 on the Thursday, April 6 episode.

The Texas Woman’s University won the episode and headed to the bonus round where she chose the “What Are You Doing?” category. After guessing her letters, she was left with “__ST _IN_ING IT” on the board. She had 10 seconds to guess the answer, and fans believed she said, “Just Winging It,” which turned out to be the correct answer. However, host Pat Sajak believed Hoekstra said “Just Winning It.”

After Sajak said she didn’t win, the contestant lamented, “So close.”

The college student didn’t walk away empty-handed. She won…