Categories
Science

Global Warming Is Having an Unexpected (And Thrilling) Impact on

Global Warming Is Having an Unexpected (And Thrilling) Impact on

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn


Home runs are exhilarating – those lofting moments when everyone looks skyward, baseball players and fans alike, anxiously awaiting the outcome: run or out, win or loss, elation or despair.

Over the past several Major League Baseball seasons, home run numbers have climbed dramatically, including Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62 homers for the New York Yankees in 2022.

Baseball analysts have pointed to many different factors for this surge, from changes in baseball construction to advances in game analytics.

Our new study, published April 7, 2023, offers solid evidence for another cause –…

Read Full Article Here Science Alert

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.