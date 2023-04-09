Latest Developer Job United States

4 SHARES Share Tweet



Who Are We?

The Toro Company is a homegrown, Minnesota-based company that has been in business since 1914. We pride ourselves on providing world class equipment to help maintain the environment that we love, while putting an emphasis on giving back to the communities that surround us. From residential lawns and gardens, to venues such as St. Andrews Links and Target Field, we are a company with a global footprint and a passion for helping people beautify whatever landscape they may be in.

With 100 years of operation under our belt and an average employee tenure of 15 years, come find out what makes The Toro Company – Agricultural Engineering Division the best place in the Riverside, CA to build a career.

As a Sr. Software Engineer .NET Core, you will be responsible for the design, build, test and deploy REST APIs using .NET core with microservice architecture, fix bugs, and maintain legacy applications.

What Will You Do?

In order to grow and build a successful career with The Toro Company, you will be responsible for:

Being a .NET developer responsible for working with a team of software engineers and QA staff to design and build high-quality and scalable n-tier web applications.

Primary responsibility is to design, build, test and deploy REST APIs using .NET core with microservice architecture, fix bugs, and maintain legacy applications.

Ownership attitude towards tasks and the application from architecture to deployment.

Ability to collaborate with other members of the team and have a customer-driven attitude.

Possess Strong verbal and communication skills.

What Do You Need?

To be considered for this role, an individual should meet the following minimal requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree in related fields (or) Minimum of 3 years of experience as a software developer.

Experience in .NET Framework, .NET Core, and RESTful Architecture.

Experience in C#, Entity Framework, Asynchronous programming, and MS SQL Server.

Experience in building Microservice architecture using AWS Lambda and API Gateway

Working knowledge with Service Bus Frameworks such as Azure EventBus.

Preferred Qualifications: Angular front-end development; Containerization (Dockers) with Orchestration (Kubernetes); DevOps – Build and Pipelines, YAML

Location

This role is conveniently located in Riverside, CA, 92504! There may be business needs that require 5-days/week in the office, however this office typically follows a Hybrid work-location model: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday in the office. Wednesday and Friday are optional Remote/Work From Home days.

What Can We Give You?

At The Toro Company, we are always working to make sure our employees know just how valued they are. In addition to a competitive salary, an affordable and top tier medical/dental/vision plan, 401k, and many other great benefits – The Toro company offers employees at our Bloomington, MN HQ location a variety of perks, including:

Dress for your day – We know you’re more productive when you’re comfortable, which is why TTC employees are encouraged to take advantage of our casual, corporate environment.

Location – Conveniently located in Riverside, CA, we are centrally located for most commuters!

Wellness – TTC offers a variety of mental health and financial health resources to all employees.

Competitive Salary – The pay range takes into account skills, experience, education, and location. It is not common to be hired at or near the top of the range; compensation decisions are dependent on the facts and circumstances of each case. A reasonable estimate of the current range is $93,104 to $139,656. Cash compensation is one piece of our competitive total rewards package.

We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and consider qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation), parental status, national origin, age, disability, genetic information (including family medical history), political affiliation, military service, or other non-merit based factors. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

